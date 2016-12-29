Helen Giurlani | NevadaAppeal.com

Feb. 17, 1927 ~ Dec. 21, 2016

Helen Giurlani passed away December 21, 2016 in Carson City, NV.

She was born February 17, 1927 in Beebe, AK to Archie and Alpha Nelson.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Giurlani who passed away in 2013, and brothers, Jerry D. Nelson and James M. Nelson.

She is survived by two sisters, Betty Stokes (E.J.) and Martha Funke (Charles), one brother, Ray T. Nelson. Two step-daughters, Doreen Mack (Lloyd) and Mary Lawrence (Jeff) and one step-son, Larry Giurlani. Numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Helen will be Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Walton’s Chapel of the Valley in Carson City, NV.

Following the funeral Helen will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Sam, in Walton’s Carson Gardens Cemetery.

