November 5, 1931 ~ November 9, 2017

Helen Jean Baker passed away peacefully in her home in Carson City, Nevada on November 9, 2017.

Jean was born in Sparta, Wisconsin at St. Mary's Hospital on November 5, 1931, to Harry and Crescencia Kroening.

In September 1975, Jean moved to Fallon, Nevada to marry Harmon Baker and for 35 years built roots and nurtured relationships there.

Jean was a member of the Red Hat Society, Soroptimist International, Artemisia, and Friends of the Library. She relocated to Carson City in 2010 to be closer to family.

Jean had a passion for learning, was an avid reader, and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She earned her Associate of Arts degree at age 51. Jean loved to bake cookies, play Scrabble, and spend time with family and friends.

Jean is survived by 3 sisters; 1 brother; sons, Scott, John, and Tim; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She will always be remembered for her wit and quick humor.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 2, 2017 at 11 am at Calvary Chapel,1635 E. Clearview Dr., Carson City.

The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Friends of the Library or Life Choices Pregnancy Center, Carson City.