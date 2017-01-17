Howard “Tom” Wardell | NevadaAppeal.com

Dec. 19, 1928 ~ Jan. 10, 2017

Howard “Tom” Wardell, age 88, died peacefully at home on January 10, 2017 in Fallon, Nevada. Tom was surrounded by his loving family until the very end and will be forever missed.

He was born December 19, 1928 in Union City, New Jersey. On April 9, 1994 he married his one true love, Joanne King in Macomb, Illinois.

Tom is a veteran of the United States Air Force who served in the Korean War as a pilot. He received three medals of honor. The Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Tom was a gifted storyteller, artist, and woodworker.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Joanne of 22 years; his sister Dorothy Wardell; sons Dennis (Buffie) Wardell and Jon King; daughters, Treasa (Zech) Pursley, Denise (Keith) Curless, and Heather King. Twelve loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Tom was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

Celebration of Tom’s life will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 507 Churchill St in Fallon, NV at 11:00am, with a luncheon to follow.

The family will have another service in the Midwest in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you donate to the Dayton Air Force Museum in Howard “Tom” Wardell’s memory. Dayton Air Force Museum Foundation P.O. Box 1903 1100 Spaatz St. WPAFB, OH 45433 or afmusuem.com.

Cards can be sent to Joanne Wardell 494 Carson River Drive, Fallon, NV 89406.