Hugh (Mac) Leo McMahon Jr. | NevadaAppeal.com

Jan. 12, 1927 ~ Dec. 20, 2016

Hugh (Mac) Leo McMahon Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on December 20, 2016, surrounded with the love and the gentle care of his daughter and his caretakers Shelly, Willisha, Jenny and Bobby.

Mac was born at home on January 12, 1927 in Nashua, Iowa to Hugh Leo McMahon and Mary Amelia (Slinger) McMahon. During his teenage years, along with his two younger sisters Katherine and Marilyn, his parent’s moved the family from Iowa to Los Angeles, CA.

Mac joined the Merchant Marines during the height of WWII, and sailed through many ports to include all west coast ports, the Philippine Islands becoming a certified “Son of Neptune” when crossing the equator, finally ending the journey in the port of New York. It was during his time in the Merchant Marines that he met a fiery redhead named Doris McKenzie, who would later become his beloved wife.

After his service with the Merchant Marines, Mac went to work at Weber Aircraft Co., in Burbank CA. Mac and Doris married in 1951 and through this union had six children. Mac loved hunting as a young man and truly enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was fishing, camping or target shooting and took his ever growing family on many outdoor adventures. During his years at Weber Aircraft, Mac had the distinct honor of personally meeting all of the astronauts involved in the United States Space Program from 1961 through his retirement in 1989.

After retiring Mac and Doris relocated from Burbank CA to Fallon NV. and purchased their “retirement ranch”, enjoying the peaceful surroundings of this beautiful Oasis of Nevada and the ever busy Fallon Naval Air Station “free” air shows with all of the air commands training on the base from the comfort of their home.

Mac is preceded in death by his parents Hugh and Mary (Slinger) McMahon; his sister Katherine (McMahon) Curran; and his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris (McKenize) McMahon.

He is survived by his sister Marilyn (McMahon) Boardman; numerous nieces and nephews and his children, Ann (Ed) Kamps Fallon, NV, Hugh (Maryellen) McMahon Burbank, CA, Brian(Jonelle) McMahon Burbank CA, Maureen Athmer North Hollywood CA, Timothy (Irit) Woodland Hills CA and Janet (Ron) Graves Oregon; Mac has 15 grandchildren, John, Dina, Robert, Jennifer, Andrew, Ryan, Amanda, Shawn, Troy, Kyle, Tyler, Reid, Robert, Jeffery and Ronnie. He also has 10 great-grandchildren, Chelsey, JT, Robert, Rylan, Blake, Landon, Lilly, Trevor, Conner and Kenton.

Mac will be truly missed by his large family for whom he was their guiding light, with a quick smile, quick wit, gentle guidance and never ending love.

Services will be held at San Fernando Mission Cemetery Mission Hills, CA. early in January to allow all of his family to attend.