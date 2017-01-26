In Loving Memory of Desi LaMotte | NevadaAppeal.com

In Loving Memory of Desi LaMotte
January 26, 2017
October 8, 1947 ~ January 17, 2017
A generous troubled soul
A loyal friend
At peace at last
Lovingly remembered by South High Class of ‘65, friends and wife.
Celebration of life at a later time
Lucy
