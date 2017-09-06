In Loving Memory ~ Margaret Lucille McMurry

1925 ~ 2017

Margaret Lucille McMurry 92, passed away peacefully September 2, 2017 in Gardnerville.

Margaret was born in 1925 in Shrewsbury, MO, and graduated from St. Gerard's Catholic High School, Lima, OH. Her family relocated to Southern California where she was married to Warren Wesley McMurry on June 4, 1949 in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Colton, California. They resided in various locations in Southern California, relocating to Yerington for 11 years, moving to Gardnerville where she made her home of 39 years.

She was a loving wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all that had the honor to know her. She enjoyed singing, sewing, playing the piano, oil painting, artifact/bottle hunting, knitting/ crocheting, camping, traveling, golfing, watching sports and loved figure skating, but most of all she enjoyed her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father Lora and Clarence Easley; brother Carroll Easley; husband Warren McMurry; brother William Easley; and daughter Janice (McMurry) Lair.

She is survived by her daughter Linda (McMurry) Jacobsen (Terry) of Gardnerville and granddaughter Jennifer, grandson Jonathan; daughter, Cindy McMurry of Gardnerville and grandson Cameron Nye; granddaughters of Janice (McMurry) Lair (Mark), Chenille and Stephanie; and great-granddaughters Corina, Sydney, Laura and Abigail. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Virginia Collins and Dorothy Fromm; 2 brothers, Thomas and John Easley.

Graveside service will be on September 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastside Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Rd., Minden, NV 89423

She will be in our hearts forever.