In Loving memory of Wallace “Dean” Bliss

November 11, 1942 ~ October 20, 2017

Dean a fourth generation Nevadan, passed away peacefully at Carson Tahoe Hospital with his wife and son by his bedside. Dean was born in Fallon, Nevada to Jay and Pauline Bliss.

Dean's family moved to Carson City in 1950. He graduated from Carson High School in 1960. After high school he briefly moved to California where he attended college in Long Beach.

In 1962, Dean married his childhood sweetheart Isabella Pispisa. They were married until her untimely death in 1991.

Dean started employment at the Nevada Department of Highways in 1962. Working in the reproduction section. His passion for mathematics, surveying and technical details ultimately led him to work in the Right of Way Engineering Division. Working his way up the through the ranks, he finished his career in 1991 as head of the division that had fulfilled his passion.

In early 2000, Dean met up with longtime friend Sally Oliver-Brown. Together they learned to once again live, laugh and love. They were married that November. She was at his side till the end with great compassion and love.

Dean had many hobbies that he excelled at, but no other was like building hot rods and drag racing. Dean couldn't wait to get his "33" Willy's coupe on the track. He loved the family time with all of the racers. Winning was great, but he was just as happy to be around his family and friends.

Dean was preceded in death by his brother Darwin Bliss; and his first wife Isabella.

Dean leaves behind his wife Sally; his son Monte (Janine); step daughter Karri Couste (Jon); step son Larry Brown; and sister Veona Hunsinger (Frank). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Brigitte Bloom (Danny), Allyson Bliss, Kylie Curcio (Joe), Makenna Couste and Conner Couste.

Dean was much loved by everyone he met. There was never a kinder or gentler man than Dean. He will be dearly missed and holds a very special place in our hearts.

No services will be held per his request.

