Sept. 20, 1933 ~ March 29, 2017

My Special Thank You to all all our friends and family for stopping by to visit and for the telephone calls of concern during and after Will's passing and for the offers of help to me on the ranch.

Thank You to the staff of Infinity Hospice Care for their caring and wonderful help and to Loretta and Ted Guazzini with The Gardens Funeral Home.

Sincerely- Kathy Smith