In Loving Memory – Robert D. Booth | NevadaAppeal.com

March 10, 1946 ~ Jan. 26, 2017

Robert D. Booth passed away January 26, 2017.

Robert D. Booth was born March 10, 1946 in Manhattan, NY to Dolores and John Booth. In 1946, the family moved to California’s Bay Area. Growing up, Robert could accomplish anything he set his mind to. Robert and his Big Brother John were taught by their Dad early in life that when you do something, you do it right the first time. That stuck with him throughout the years.

Robert worked in the bread business for 35 years as a manager, had his own trucking business, and after retirement decided to open his own handyman business. He was not afraid to take on any task. He loved helping the elderly and

anyone for that matter.

Robert’s passion for trap and skeet was his all-time favorite. He met many friends throughout his years in this sport. He was a man who loved his family, friends and adventure.

In 2009, Robert met Sharon Sotelo and they fell in love. He moved to Carson City, NV where they got married on August 6th, 2010. They had the best 8 years together that anyone could ever have.

Robert is survived by his wife Sharon Booth; sons, Zachary and Curtis (Laurie); daughter, Heather Mullally (Bob); 4 grandchildren, Trisha (Brandon) and great-grandson baby Keaton, Alisha Mullally, Amanda and Adam Booth; Big Brother John (Carol); brother-in-law, Mike Samaniego (Becky); step-grandson Adrean Sotelo; mother, sister, step-sister and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was Loved by so many and will be missed by all, especially his wife Sharon, Children, Grandchildren, Big Brother, Carol, Mike, Becky and Adrean.

At his request, no service will be held.

His family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date and will notify family and friends.