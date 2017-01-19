 In Memoriam – Agnes “Nicki” Lenore Goral | NevadaAppeal.com

In Memoriam – Agnes “Nicki” Lenore Goral

Nicki was born on April 20, 1925 in Loveland, Colorado

She passed away on January 24, 2015 in Silver Springs, Nevada.

You lived life your way and after two years, you are still missed by your daughter Sandi Smith and all of your friends.