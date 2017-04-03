In Memory of Rosemary Rengle Kotter | NevadaAppeal.com

Rosemary Rengle Kotter, age 87, a resident of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away peacefully March 23, 2017.

Born in Park River, North Dakota, she was a graduate of the Park River High School, attended St. Scholastica College in Duluth, Minnesota, and received her registered nursing degree from St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth, MN.

She worked at St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital in Superior, Wisconsin before moving to California. In California, she worked at Northridge Hospital, and West Park Hospital before retiring. She was a resident of Cottonwood, AZ for 26 years.

Mrs. Kotter is survived by her husband of 65 years, Edward A. Kotter; one daughter, Debra Kotter Taylor of Carson City, NV.; three sons, John E. (wife Karen) of Las Vegas, NV., Jeffrey S., (wife Linda) of Eagle Point, OR., Jerard A. Kotter of Medford, OR.; one sister, Jacquelyn Hardy of Willmar, MN.; and seven grandchildren.

On Thursday April 6th- A Rosary at 6 PM and Viewings at 5 & 7 PM, Westcott Funeral Home.

Mass will be held Friday, April 7th- Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:30 AM.

Burial will be held at Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, in Phoenix at 2 PM.

