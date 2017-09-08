Irene Scaramelli Beythan

July 12, 1924 ~ September 2, 2017

A sweet smile and twinkling eyes have left our view. Irene Beythan, 93, passed peacefully into eternal rest on September 2, 2017, in Carson City, Nevada. Her loving husband Clem was at her side. They were married July 30, 1955, in

Fallon, Nevada, and enjoyed 62 years together traveling and enjoying the sights from their motor home.

Irene was born in Alameda, California. She was the only child of Lee and Alma Scaramelli. She graduated high school in Alameda.

Together she and Clem built a construction company, Beythan Construction in Carson City; she maintained the office and Clem did the construction.

Irene is survived by her husband Clem and 2 cousins, Darlene Torri of Sonoma, California and Joan Nordeen of Marble Bluff, Texas. She is also survived by Clem's grandson Justin Sweetland (Jennie) and their two children Brandon and Allyson.

We will miss you. Rest in peace!

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 25th, 2017 at 10 am at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City, with a reception following at Walton's.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Irene can be made to the Northern Nevada Chapter of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF,) 645 Sierra Rose Dr., #106, Reno, NV 89511 / (775)786-1881 or email northernnevada@jdrf.org