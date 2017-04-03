Irme Leora McLaren | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 22, 1948 ~ March 29, 2017

Irme Leora McLaren passed away after a long battle with Lupus on March 29th surrounded with family by her side.

Irme was born in Wyoming to Anna and Jack Holden on September 22, 1948.

On a bus trip from Utah to Nevada, Irme met the love of her life, Earl Donald McLaren Jr., they were married on July 4, 1968.They would be celebrating their 49th wedding anniversay this year.

They settled in Carson City, Nevada and in 1970 their son Earl Donald III was born. Then in 1972 along came their daughter Tabatha Anna.

Irme loved quilting, gardening, sewing, crafts, and her family most of all.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Irme is survived by her husband Earl Donald; mother Anna Holden; sister Peggy Keema; 3 brothers Richard, Robert and Kirk; daughter Tabatha Taylor; son Donald; grandchildren Matthew, Ashley, Spencer, Manny, Breanna and Aidyn; and her niece Ruthie Williams.

Service to be held at the LDS Church, 411 N. Saliman Rd., Carson City, on April 11th at 11:00 am.