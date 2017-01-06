Jacob Lester “Jake” Batchelor | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 2, 1993 ~ Dec. 7, 2016

Jacob Lester “Jake” Batchelor, age 23, passed away in the early morning of December 7th, 2016 at his mother’s home in Silver Springs, Nevada due to complications from a car accident he was in the day prior.

Jake was born September 2, 1993 in Clearlake, CA to Judy Dale. He grew up in Carson City and graduated from Silver State Charter School in 2012. He was actively involved with Carson City’s Mentor Center where he won Mentee of the Year in 2010.

After high school he attended Sierra Nevada Corps where he studied security and was part of the 2014 graduating class. He worked at multiple security firms and was currently employed as lead security officer at Allied Universal.

Jake was a hard worker, had a great sense of humor, had a strong will to persevere any obstacles in his way, seldom complained about his hardships and looked to help others with theirs. He enjoyed Star Wars, Batman, super hero movies, was an avid Trump supporter, and a diehard Cowboys fan. Above all Jake was a loyal friend and cared deeply for his family.

Jake was preceded in death by his Grandmother Karyn Lichau, who he looked after while she was battling cancer.

Jake is survived by his mother Judy Dale; sisters, Jessica and Jordan Batchelor; his longtime friend and mentor Paul Young as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held January 14th at Bully’s Sports Bar in Carson City at 3:00 PM.

In lieu flowers please consider donating to a youth mentor program such as Mentor.org