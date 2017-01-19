Jacqueline McClatchy | NevadaAppeal.com

April 22, 1922 ~ Jan. 1, 2017

Jacqueline McClatchy (Jackie, our Mom) passed away peacefully at her home in Ione, California on January 1, 2017. She was 94.

Born in Livingston, New Jersey on April 22, 1922 to Joshua Raymond Conkling and Alice Hazel Ashby, Mom lived a full and active life, living in New Jersey, Nevada, and California.

Highlights of Mom’s career include working at the Thomas Edison factory in New Jersey during World War II, working as the Secretary to the Superintendent of the Neuropsychiatric Institute at the UC Medical Center at UCLA, and as the

Supervisor of the Northern Region, Bureau of Social Work, of the Department of Mental Hygiene. Mom retired from California State service in the mid 70’s.

Mom lived in Reno in 1945. She had fond memories of climbing out of the swimming pool at Idlewild Park while hearing a radio broadcast on May 8, 1945, of President Truman announcing the end of World War II in Europe (VE Day). She also fondly remembered the parade that followed in Reno.

While living in Carson City, from 1980 to 1999, Mom was an active volunteer with Nevada Cooperative Extension, specifically helping with the Capital City Fair at Fuji Park. She also volunteered at Carson Tahoe Hospital, placing Lifeline machines throughout the community. Mom loved bowling, musical theatre, and was fortunate enough to travel the world after raising her kids.

Mom lived her last 17 years in Ione, California, making new friends quickly and becoming involved in that community. She loved living in Carson City though, and returned to visit when she could.

Mom had 7 children, Bob (New Zealand), Claire, Philo, Helen, & Charley (California), Carole (Oregon) and Suzanne Sturtevant of Carson City. She had 17 grandchildren, (2 living in Nevada, Sarv Garrez and Nokuse Long) and numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Mom was preceeded in death by her parents, her brother and sister, Ray and Alice.

Although she outlived her husbands, she was blessed enough to not outlive any of her children. She saw the world and lived an extraordinary life, by far.

Services will be held in California at a later date.