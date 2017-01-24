Jake Alan Ruz | NevadaAppeal.com

Aug. 25, 1986 ~ Jan. 16, 2017

Jake Alan Ruz left this world to be with our Lord January 16, 2017.

Born August 25, 1986 to Alfonso Ruz III and Roberta Maes in El Paso, Texas.

His mother Roberta, brought Jake here to Nevada as an infant. He was residing with his grandparents John & Vicky Walls in Stagecoach, Nevada.

He is survived by his father Alfonso Ruz III of Texas and his mother Roberta Carrasco of Reno, Nevada; brother and sister Jason Ruz and Jacqeline Ruz of Texas; uncle Lawrence Maes (Brenda) of Fallon, Nevada; and a very special person Debbie Ruz of El Paso, Texas.

Jake loved fishing for sturgeon and salmon with his grandpa John in Nevada and Portland, Oregon. He enjoyed music and cooking with his grama.

You will always be in our prayers and in our hearts. We all loved you so, so much. Until we meet again (Hito) Mom, Grama and Grampa.

