Jake Alan Ruz | NevadaAppeal.com

Jake Alan Ruz
January 19, 2017
Jake Alan Ruz, 30 of Silver Springs passed away on January 16, 2017. Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations 775-888-6800
