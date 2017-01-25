James C. Truesdell | NevadaAppeal.com

James C. Truesdell
January 25, 2017
James C. Truesdell, age 90, died January 21, 2017 in Yerington, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766
