James Emmett Wallace, Jr

April 16, 1944 ~ October 02, 2017

Jim passed away peacefully at home in Silver Springs on October 2nd, 2017.

Jim was a long time resident of Lyon County, moving here in 1989 from Ben Lomond, CA.

Jim served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam era.

In his early days he enjoyed racing flat bottom speed boats and taking his children shooting.

He spent most of his life working in the construction field before retiring.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Jackie Wallace; sons Robert (Kari), Vince (Heather), Timmie; and daughters Alectra (James) and Donnette; grandchildren Gannon, Galen, Kyria, Jordyn, Shyanne, Alicia (Matt), Brian, Sheena, Aleena; great grandchildren Shawn, Spencer and Zayden.

A memorial is set for Jim on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 2pm-5pm. To be held at Mark Twain Community Center, 500 San Clemens Ave, Dayton, Nevada. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.