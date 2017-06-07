James Frederick Nicklos | NevadaAppeal.com

James Frederick Nicklos
June 7, 2017
James Frederick Nicklos, 90 of Gardnerville, passed away on June 5, 2017, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations. 775-888-6800
