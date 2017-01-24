James “Jim” Richard Sasso | NevadaAppeal.com

Jan. 3, 1935 to Jan. 18, 2017

Jim, a resident of Carson City, NV, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at the age of 82.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived there until he left home to attend the University of Notre Dame. After graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering, he enlisted in the Navy Civil Engineers Corps. After serving two years on active duty, he spent six years in the Naval Reserve and was eventually discharged as a Lieutenant.

Employed by General Electric for over 28 years, his career brought him to Syracuse, NY, Daytona Beach, FL, and eventually San Jose, CA, where he remained with his wife and daughters until retirement.

After retirement, he and his wife moved to Carson City, NV where he was an active member of the community involved in promoting the rebuilding of the Virginia and Truckee railroad, a member of the NNDA, and one of his personally most rewarding efforts, a member of the Nahas Foundation scholarship selection group. An avid golfer, he was also a regular volunteer at the annual American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament in South Lake Tahoe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Virginia Sasso, and his wife of nearly 50 years, Marjorie Mangels Sasso.

Jim is survived by his sister, Leslie Sasso; his daughters, Lynn Sasso, Jean Roznos, Ann Sasso, and Amy Collins; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 3, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. Walton’s Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop Street Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers, Jim has requested that a gift be made to the University of Notre Dame Alumni Fund or to the charity of your choice.