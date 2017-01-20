James “Jim” Richard Sasso | NevadaAppeal.com

James “Jim” Richard Sasso
January 20, 2017
James “Jim” Richard Sasso, 82, died January 18, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Gov. Brian Sandoval covers accomplishments, goals in State of State | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Nine Carson City proposed road projects to go to RTC
- Carson River expected to rise again
- Eyemart Express opening doors in Carson City