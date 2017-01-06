James “JL” Allen | NevadaAppeal.com

February 18, 1950 – January 2, 2017

James Allen of Indian Hills was born in Goss, MO. Served as a Navy Corpsman – USN. While serving he enjoyed traveling and learning different languages. He owned a restaurant in Moberly, MO for a few years & then decided to move west to California. While living in Los Angeles he volunteered for Search & Rescue & often played the role of Santa during the Christmas season.

Upon his move to Los Angeles he met the love of his life Theresa at West Park Hospital, where they worked together. They just celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary in August.

He was a Pharmacy Tech for over 40 years, a trade he truly enjoyed. His favorite things were to tell jokes, make people laugh, & go fishing. He was truly a funny man & an even kinder one.

James was preceded in death by his mother Lorraine Kalinowski.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Allen; his two daughter’s, Christina and Jennifer Allen; sisters, Sharon Cross, Roberta (Robert) Henry, & Gladys Bruton.

His Memorial service will be held in Carson City at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church on Tuesday January 10th @ 10am. 3000 North Lompa Lane. Reception to immediately follow.