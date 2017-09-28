January 18, 1933 – September 16, 2017

Jane Rohlfing Murdock passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 16, 2017 at the age of 84, in Reno, Nevada.

Jane was born in Sacramento, California on January 18, 1933 to Harold and Dorothy Rohlfing. She graduated from Reno High School and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Nevada, Reno. After college, she married and raised five children.

Jane was part owner of Murdock's Department Stores located in Reno and Sparks, Nevada where she worked for many years.

Jane was an avid bridge player (belonging to several groups including one that was formed in college), sports fan, champion of her children and grandchildren's accomplishments, and a twenty year member of the Lake Tahoe Yacht Club. She was a true adventurer and always willing to go just about anywhere. Her motto through life was just to "enjoy". Her positive energy and disposition will be engraved in the lives that knew her. Jane's sister and twin, Barbara Keeler, was at her side through life. They were best friends.

Jane is survived by her longtime partner, Allan Ramsey and her five children, Rick Murdock (Thea), Debbie Murdock, Cindy Stone, Roger Murdock Jr. (Theresa), Bryan Murdock (Andrea), and ten grandchildren, Britton Murdock Nunn,

Brigitte and McKain Murdock, Nicolas and Keelia Houston, McKenzie, Mason and McCaleb Murdock, and Carter and Candace Murdock. She is also survived by her twin sister Barbara Rohlfing Keeler.

The family will host a "Celebration of Life" at the Eldorado Hotel & Casino in the NoVi room from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday, November 11, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

The family invites you to leave a condolence message on the book of memories at: waltonsfuneralhomes.com