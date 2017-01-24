Janice S. O’Connell | NevadaAppeal.com

Janice S. O’Connell
January 24, 2017
Janice S. O’Connell, 68, passed away January 18, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Walton’s Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. 775-882-4965
