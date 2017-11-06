Janine Marie Brian

November 29, 1958 – October 31, 2017

After a battle with cancer, Janine Marie Smith Brian died on October 31, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 58.

Janine was born on November 29, 1958 in San Jose, CA, to Arthur and Ollie Smith.

Janine was very active in Navy Relief. She logged 11,208 volunteer hours in Lemore, CA, Whidbey Island, WA and Fallon, NV and had 350 cases where she provided counseling and assistance for young Navy/Marine personnel. She also crocheted 159 baby afghans for Navy family newborns. Janine has been honored in these endeavors by various Commanding Officers over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Janine is survived by her sister, Cheryl Mathwig (Steve); and brothers, Roger Smith (Teresea), Jonathan Smith, Andrew Smith (Wanda), Benjamin Smith (AnnaLisa); as well as her eight nieces, four nephews, two great nieces and two great nephews.

A service will be held at Christian Life Center, 1435 Kaiser St, Fallon, NV 89406 on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, 875 N. Randolph Street, Suite 225 Arlington, VA 22203-1767, Attention: Cendra Cramp ~ In Memory of Janine Brian