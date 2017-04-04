Jarill S. Ristine | NevadaAppeal.com

Jarill S. Ristine, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home in Carson City, NV on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Chicago, IL to Gerald M. and Lois E. (Shay) Bradbury. She was a 1970 graduate of John Hersey High School. She married Glenn Ristine in 1971 in Arlington Heights, IL.

Jarill worked her entire career in the arts, first with carving and painting decoy birds. However, her true passion for the arts began in Crystal Lake, IL in 1980 when she began building stained glass windows. A few years later, she and her family moved to Sanibel Island, FL, where she started her own studio. Sixteen years later, a move to Carson City, NV, she found a new freedom and expanded her art work to include working with warm glass and designing dichroic glass jewelry.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Glenn; her 2 children, Peter (Sara), Alison; 4 grandchildren, Tanner, Emma, Connor and Owen; a brother, Robert (Diane) Bradbury and her mother, Lois Bradbury; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April, 18th at 4:00 PM at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St. Carson City, NV 89703 in the upstairs ballroom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jarill's name to the Brewery Arts Center.