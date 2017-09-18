Jean Elizabeth (Wilsey) Moltz

September 4, 1921 ~ August 4, 2017

Jean Moltz, a former long time Carson City resident, died peacefully in her sleep in Reno on August 4, 2017.

Jean was born in Rochester, NY, on September 4, 1921, to George and Margaret Wilsey. She was one of 3 children. Her sister Margaret Jacobs, preceded her in death. Her brother, George Wilsey, resides in St. Petersburg, FLA. Her late husband, Charles Moltz, preceded her in death in 1971.

Jean is survived by her son, Charles and his wife Beverly of Carson City, and her grandson, Michael Moltz and his wife Taylor, of Pennsylavania, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jean served with the army WAAC during WWII. She married her late husband, Charles, in 1944. After the war ended, they made their home in Alexandria, VA, where Jean lived until 1984, when she moved to Carson City.

Jean volunteered with the Carson City school district until 2013. She was active with St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Carson City for many years.

A service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 314 N. Division St.,Carson City on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 11:00 am