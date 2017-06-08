Jeanne E Atkinson | NevadaAppeal.com

April 24, 1942 – June 2, 2017

This day we mourn our loss of Jeanne E. Atkinson. Born to Albert and Lorraine Osborn, in San Mateo, CA. On April 24, 1942, passed into Heaven on June 2, 2017 in Fallon NV.

Jeanne met her husband while working as an Operating Engineer in Eastern NV. They spent their early retirement years exploring the United States. The only thing she did not get to do in life that she had wanted to do was to go white-water rafting down the Colorado River.

She always loved children and animals. She was involved in 4-H throughout her life and volunteered more recently in the Fallon 4-H. She was also involved in Scouting, loved back packing, camping, and many other outdoor activities. She always enjoyed gardening and yard work. She loved planting things to watch them grow. Jeanne also liked to can fruits and jam and cook favorite dishes for others. Her moto seemed to be "If you love them you must feed them". She enjoyed overnight fishing trips with her husband and any other family members that were willing to go.

Jeanne is survived by her husband G. Everett Atkinson; her brother William Osborn; her sister Irene Hall; and children Thomas and Bessy Burton, Barbara and Jim Burton-Bushey, Renie and Terry Thaler, John and Mimi Burton; and step children Denise Myers, Barbara Webb, Steve and Michaele Atkinson, Debbie and Ron Dunham, David Atkinson, Teresa Pilcher; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the LDS church on Richards way in Fallon NV at 11:00 am Saturday June 10th 2017.