November 10, 1934- ~ October 6, 2017

Jerrel Don Whisnand was born in Witchita Falls, Texas.

He moved to California as a child where he graduated from Lindsay High School in 1953. While at Lindsay High he was the FFA president, played trombone in the band and competed in track and field where he qualified for the West Coast Relays and competed against Olympic decathlon champion Rafer Johnson. He went onto attend College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California., and Fresno State.

After college he served in the Army for two years. After serving in the Army, he worked as an agricultural foreman in the citrus industry for 29 years.

In 1989 he moved to Northern Nevada, where he lived in Minden, before moving to Carson City in 1996. When he arrived in Northern Nevada he was semi-retired and also worked in landscaping before retired full-time.

During his lifetime, he served as a coach in youth sports and loved yard sales and working in his garage. He was also a championship bowler and an avid fisherman.

He's survived by his wife of 55 years, Louise, and his son, Charles.

A public memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday October 14th at First Baptist Church, 1750 Mountain St., Carson City, NV.

A private service with full military honors will be held at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley at a later date.