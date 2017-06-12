Jesse James Reynolds | NevadaAppeal.com

Jesse James Reynolds
June 12, 2017
Jesse James Reynolds, age 77, passed away June 9, 2017 in Fallon, Nevada.
Jesse was a loving husband, father and friend to many in the Reno, Sparks and Fallon areas. He was known for his love of working in the yard, talking to all who walked by, and building, among other things, bird houses and wagons.
He will be loved and missed dearly. "He now will be working in God's Garden".
Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Home, Fallon.
