JoAnne Ardis Marschall

September 25, 1929 ~ November 6, 2017

JoAnne was born September 25, 1929 to Laura and Ernie Noble in Backus, Minnesota. She graduated from Backus High school in Backus, Minnesota in 1947.

She married Earl Heath on May 31, 1947 and gave birth to Michael in 1949 and Roger in 1953. She became widowed in 1953.

She met Richard Marschall and they married June 30, 1956. JoAnne gave birth to her only daughter Catherine in 1960. She again became widowed November 30, 1993. JoAnne left us on November 6, 2017.

She is survived by her one remaining beloved sister, Corrine McAllister who resides in Bemidji, Minnesota. She is also survived by her sons, Michael (Kathie) and Roger (Lori); her daughter, Catherine (Jack); her grandchildren, Martin (Rita), Kristopher (Michelle), Nikki (Jeremy), Karalyn (Constanza), Yale (Carly), and Laura; and 6 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

JoAnne was active in helping Richard run M & M Muffler for years and then helped Michael run the business after Richard's passing.

JoAnne had many friends she visited with at the Carson Nugget. Her biggest joy was being with family and enjoying their activities vicariously. Many years ago she became known as Grandma Snacks for the many edibles she always had available for her visiting grandchildren. She is greatly missed by all.

There will be a graveside memorial at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr., Carson City, NV on November 25, 2017 at 1pm.