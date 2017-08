August 16, 1982 – September 5, 2010

Joe, missing you on your 35th birthday.

So much time has passed since we have wrapped our arms around you and said "I Love you".

The shadow of your death haunts our hearts and leaves us with wishes for future memories that can only be imagined.

We Love you and miss you forever and always,

With all our Love Dad, Mom, Austin, Tyler, Melissa