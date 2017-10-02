May 6, 1926 ~ September 28, 2017

Johanna Janet Verner passed away September 28, 2017. Janet was born May 6, 1926 to Jorgen and Edna Jorgensen in Peever, South Dakota.

Janet moved out west in 1938 and then to Winnemucca, NV in 1949. She married Floyd Verner in 1952. In 1969 she moved to Carson City, NV. She enjoyed her family and especially her grandkids. In the 1970's she owned Janette's Kute Kurl Salon in Carson.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Nilva Bendickson; brother, Dale Jorgensen; children, Gary Schubert of Winnemucca and Jeannie Sabin of Yerington, NV; grandson Jim Kendall of Winnemucca.

She is survived by daughter and son in law, Nilva and Dave Wise of Carson City; and son and daughter in law, Dennis and Lisa Verner of Winnemucca; grandchildren, Nick Verner, Derek Verner, Janet Sites, Marlene Schubert; step

granddaughter and grandson in law, Stephani and Mark Hoffert; and step grandaughter Amanda Richards; 7 great grandchilden and 6 great-great-grandchilden.

Service is October 5th, 2017 @ 2:00 P.M., Zion Lutheran Church, 3205 N Highland Dr., Winnemucca, NV 89445