1947 ~ 2017

John Howard Cooley, JR, long time resident of Fallon, passed away from a long time illness.

He was born February 10, 1947 in Santa Monica, Ca. to John Howard Cooley Sr. and Comoleta Badgett Cooley.

John worked for the Motion Picture Industry as a truck driver for 40 years. After moving to Fallon in May of 1977, he owned Stop and Shop Market & Recycling with his wife Kathy.

John will always be remembered for his sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Cooley; daughter, Cindy Cooley; son, Jeff (Jamie) Cooley; grandchildren, Makayla Webb; John H. Cooley III; and Sierra Cooley , all of Fallon

A Celebration of John's life will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 2 PM at The Gardens Chapel 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, Nevada

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 775 423-8928.