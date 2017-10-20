January 17, 1930 ~ August 18, 2017

John (Jack) Anthony Bolognese, 87, passed away on August 18, 2017 from health complications related to his long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Jack was born on January 17th, 1930 in Buffalo, New York to Frank Bolognese and Lucille (Kistner) Bolognese. He had three sisters (Irma, Jean, and Louise) and one brother, (Frank).

Jack is the last member of his family and is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jean Bolognese.