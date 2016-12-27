John Nels Friberg | NevadaAppeal.com

March 24, 1927 ~ Dec. 19, 2016

John Nels Friberg, born in Fallon, Nevada on March 24, 1927 to Nels and Irene Friberg, passed away on December 19, 2016.

The family moved to Flanigan, NV. where he attended grade school. Moving back to Fallon where he attended Churchill County high school, graduating in 1944.

John joined the US Navy, serving for 9 years between active and reserve statis.

John went to work as a pole climber for Churchill County Telephone, he moved from that position to assistant telephone manager. In 1974 he moved to Valdez, Alaska, taking a job with a phone company there. Ten years went by and John retired and moved back to Fallon.

John loved to play golf and spent much of his retirement doing just that.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Augie; wife, Betty; mother of his children, Ruby Laca.

John is survived by his sons, Gary (Debbie); Randy (Shauna); daughter, Connie Harlan; sister, Betty Fudge; 4 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces.

There will be no services per his request.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928