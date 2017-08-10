Johnathan Jay Southfield | NevadaAppeal.com

Johnathan Jay Southfield, long time resident of Fallon, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2017.

Johnathan is survived by his mother, Janice Gibson; father, Gordon (Jean) Southfield; sisters, Christina, Caroline, Marian, Rachel; and step-brother, Guy Gibson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Military services will be held on Monday, August 14, 2017 at 11:30 at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775-423-8928