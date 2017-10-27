Jon Elizabeth Bohm Frey
October 27, 2017
March 09, 1967 – October 13, 2017
Jon Elizabeth Frey left us on October 13, 2017, after a brief illness. She was born to Caroline and John C. Bohm on March 9, 1967. She was a lifetime Carson City resident.
On October 18, 1987, she married David Frey. She was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Cathryne and Anthony Sainz; grandsons AJ and Robert; sisters, Christine and Margaret; and brother, Jimmy.
Jon E was devoted to her family and was a proud grandmother. She was also a dedicated special education paraprofessional in the Carson City schools. She loved working with her students and couldn't wait for summer vacation to be over to see her "kids" again.
We will miss Jon E for her warmth, her laugh, her nerdy lifestyle, and for always being there when we needed her.
A Celebration of Life and Fellowship will take place from 1-3 p.m. on November 4th at the Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church. Please wear purple.
There will also be a tribute to Jon E during the improv night at the Brewery Arts Center on Friday, November 3,rd at 7 p.m.
Inurnment at Lone Mountain Cemetery will be at a later date.
"I'm sorry, it is what it is, I love you, TTFN."
