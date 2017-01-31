Jonathan Gary Brown | NevadaAppeal.com

April 4, 1940 – Jan. 16, 2017

Jonathan Gary Brown, 76, passed away January 16, 2017, after a long struggle with emphysema. Gary was born April 4, 1940 in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of Coolidge High School in Washington, DC and the University of Maryland, College Park, MD.

He served in the Navy on the USS The Sullivans and was a member of Tin Can Sailors. Gary lived in Maryland for many years before moving to Las Vegas, NV and then to La Mesa, CA.

He had a varied career which culminated as a stock broker for E.F. Hutton. After leaving Hutton, Gary moved back to Maryland in the late 1980s where he met and married the love of his life, Nancy, in 1991. Together they moved to Douglas County in 2000.

Gary was known for his compassion, empathy and his eclectic sense of humor. He was a Mason, as was his father, and, though he was fiercely private, he was dedicated to the people he loved. His care, compassion and wit were truly his hallmarks and these beloved traits will be remembered always by those who loved him. His natural talent and love for music is a gift he greatly enjoyed and one that he passed down to his children and grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Zelda Brown and his daughter, Natalie.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sister, Eileen Eisen; son, Michael; daughter, Erin; and stepson, Andrew. He is also survived by grandsons, Peter, Austin, Noah and Nikolas and granddaughter, Cortez Mae.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.