Jonathan Gary Brown | NevadaAppeal.com

Jonathan Gary Brown
January 18, 2017
Jonathan Gary Brown, 76 of Minden, passed away on January 16, 2017, arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations 775-888-6800
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada state workers receive raise in proposed state budget by Gov. Brian Sandoval | 2017 Nevada Legislature
- Heller, Amodei on wrong side of history
- Nevada’s oldest WWII vet special guest to Gov. Brian Sandoval
- Sandoval unveils budget Tuesday
- Man arrested on possession of a stolen vehicle says Carson City Sheriff’s Office