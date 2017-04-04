Jose Molina-Fernandez | NevadaAppeal.com

Sept. 13, 1962 ~ April 2, 2017

Jose Molina-Fernandez passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fallon on April 2, 2017.

Jose was born September 13, 1962 in Col-Altamirno, CHIH, Mexico to Ciprino and Ofelia Molina –Varela.

Jose moved to Fallon, Nevada 36 years ago. He was employed as a miner at the time of his death.

Jose is survived by his parents of Fallon; children, Alicia, Cristina, Jose; mother of five his children, Natasha; children, Breeanna, Matteo, Jacob, Makayla; Isabella; brothers and sisters; Ciria, Clara, Genova, Roberto, Gloria and Ricardo; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services to be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 am at The Gardens Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928