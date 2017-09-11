1954 ~ 2017

Joseph Alfred Facha, life long resident of Fallon, died after a very short illness at his sister's home.

Joey was born November 07, 1954 in Fallon to Alfred and Margaret Facha. He attended schools in Fallon, graduating from Churchill County High School in 1972. Joey spent his life on the family farm, working with his father raising cattle, Joey also raised calves.

Growing up on the farm, evenings were spent playing games. Joey became the chess king, no one could ever beat him at the game.

Preceded in death by his parents, Joey is survived by his sister and brother-in-law ,Helen and Dan Shaw of Fallon; nephew, Daniel Shaw of Fallon; and nephew and wife, Glenn and Chelsea Shaw of San Diego, CA.; several aunts, and numerous cousins.

Graveside service on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 10 A M Churchill County Cemetery. Visitation will be at 9 AM until 9:45 at The Gardens Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928