Joseph Edwin “Kip” Kincaid | NevadaAppeal.com

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved Kip. The world lost a brother, father, soul mate, uncle, grandpa, and best friend. He was an adventurer, loved the Pacific Northwest, the outdoors and his family and friends and was a true Seattle Seahawk fan. There are not enough words to describe how he touched each one of our lives.

"Love, we think about it, sing about it, lose sleep worrying about it. When we don't have it, we search for it, when we discover it, we don't know what to do with it; when we have it, we fear losing it. It is a constant source of pleasure and pain. It takes on many shapes and disguises; we love our parents, our brothers and sisters, our friends and companions. Love is a short word, easy to spell, difficult to define and impossible to live without." NJH

Kip is survived by his sons, Gregory (Natalie) and Bradley Kincaid. His beloved grandchildren, Ryder and Remington Kincaid. His long love Sandy Dunn and her two children Mike and Tom.

Kip would have wanted each of us to head to your favorite watering hole, tip glass to him, enjoy a good cigar and share the millions of stories of how he touched each and everyone of us.

Memorial gathering to be held in Redlands, California on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at 1110 Fallbrook Ave, Redlands, California 92373.