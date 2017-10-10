November 24, 1934 – October 6, 2017

Joseph M. Kellen, 30+ year resident of Carson City, NV, passed away on October 6th, surrounded by his family.

Born in Des Plaines, IL, Joe was from a long line of vegetable and flower growers and earned a degree in Horticulture from University of Illinois.

Joe and his wife owned Monterey Floral in Monterey, CA before moving to Carson City in 1986 and founding Carson City Florist in 1990, which they operated for 13 years. They remained in Carson City during retirement.

Joe was preceded in his death by his parents Jacob and Helen; brothers John and Jake; and sister Mary.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; sister, Rita; children David (with wife Jenny), Amy (with husband Steve), and Julie (with husband James); and 10 grandchildren.

No services are scheduled.