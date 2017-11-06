Joyce M. Edmondson
November 6, 2017
Joyce M. Edmondson, 78, died November 5, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol Cremation & Burial 775-882-1766
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- 421 yards Abel Carter’s record night leads Carson High over Douglas High
- Nevada brothel owner backs federal court case to legalize prostitution
- Nevada Guard soldier: ‘She literally took a bullet for me’
- Senators Notebook: Laplante saves his best for last in win over Douglas
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital birth announcements