Joyce Mae Edmondson

November 12, 1938 ~ November 5, 2017

Joyce Edmondson, a long time resident of Silver Springs, NV passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Carson City, with her husband and daughter at her side.

Joyce was a loving and proud Navy wife to her surviving husband Theodore (Ted) Edmondson. Joyce was also a wonderful and caring mother to her daughter Kathleen, and she truly loved and cherished her 2 grandchildren, Christopher and Carly, and her 3 great-grandchildren, Wiley, Valentine and Casey. Joyce also has a long list of extended family of whom she cared and loved very much.

Joyce met her husband, Ted in San Francisco in 1958. And, as with many Navy wives, her husband had the honor of serving his country which required many months overseas, at sea, as well as time served in Vietnam. During those

periods, when Joyce and Ted were apart, she would return to San Francisco where she worked in the family restaurant alongside her mother, Suzie.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her family and everybody who crossed her path. She will be remembered for so many wonderful things and by so many wonderful people. We will all miss her spunky and playful personality and her joyful and kind manner.

On November 28, 2017, at Joyce's request, she will be put to rest with only her immediate family present. However, if you would take just a moment on that day and join us in spirit in remembering her and all the love, joy and

laughter she brought into this world.