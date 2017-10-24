It is with great sadness that the family of Judith A. Goldstein announces her passing on Thursday, October 19, 2017, at the age of 77 years.

Judy will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Steve (Colleen), Terrie (Paul), and Janean (Dean), William and her two brothers Tom and Jim (Lee Ann). Judy will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Nina, Max, Ashley, Garrett, Tarra, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service in memory of Judy will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 starting with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. with services to follow at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St.Carson City, NV.

"We will see you on the other side of stars".