Judith Ann Marinel | NevadaAppeal.com

Aug. 9, 1951 – Jan. 18, 2017

Born August 9th, 1951 in San Angelo Texas to Paul and Marion Peet. Judith grew up in Modesto California, where she graduated from high school and attended Modesto Junior College. She went on an adventure to Thailand in 1972 where she taught English and met and married Laurence Marinel in 1973.

They moved to Sacramento, CA in 1974 where Judith became an office machine repair person.

In 1989 they moved again to Rio Oso, California. Judith embraced her love of landscape and gardening there and became a Sutter County Master Gardener. She grew a huge organic vegetable garden, flowers, fruit trees, berries, and grapes. Judith moved to Carson City, NV in 2015, where after a life of hard work, she was no longer able to follow her passion of gardening.

Judith was preceded in death by both parents and her brother Erik Peet.

Judith is survived by her husband Laurence Marinel, daughter Susan Bumps, and brother David Peet.

Viewing will be held on Monday January 30, 2017 from 10:00AM – 1:00PM at Autumn Funerals & Cremations.

Graveside service will be held Jan. 30, 2017 at 1:00PM at Lone Mountain Cemetery, Carson City, NV.

Arrangements are in the trusted care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations to view the online memorial and sign the register book please visit http://www.autumnfuneral.com.