Judy Giurlani Wood | NevadaAppeal.com

July 22, 1945 – June 05, 2017

Judy Giurlani Wood, was a loving mother, foster-mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a kind and generous soul who opened her heart and home to everyone. Judy found humor in everything and would always make you smile.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 29, 2017 at Treadway Park in Carson City 5:30- 7PM. Please come and bring your own picnic dinner with a chair or blanket.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the funeral expenses.